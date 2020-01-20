Tana Weiner LaPorte passed away at her home Saturday, January 18, from complications following surgery, at the age of 72. Born in Baton Rouge on June 25, 1947, Tana was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1965 and served on the BRHS Alumni Association Board of Directors as Reporter/Historian and Vice President. Tana was a loyal employee for the state of Louisiana, with a career spanning nearly 55 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph N. LaPorte; brother, Gary K. Weiner; and parents, Robert and Juanita Weiner and Nick and Anna LaPorte. She is survived by her children, Autumn LaPorte Guarisco (Anthony), Winston Kyle LaPorte, and Robert Kole LaPorte; brothers, Rion K. Weiner (Bette) and Dale K. Weiner (Lindy); and sisters-in-law, Rose Anna LaPorte and Rosemary Weiner. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family, and friends who loved her dearly. Tana had an unshakable faith in her Savior Jesus and embodied His sacrificial love to everyone she knew. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm and will resume Thursday, January 23, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Cemetery.