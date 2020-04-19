Taneka "Neak" "Tut" Stewart
Taneka "Neak" "Tut" Stewart departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Baton Rouge General. She was employed as a Direct Support Worker at Faith and Hope Independent Living. Viewing at Richardson Funeral Home on Monday, April 20, 2020, followed by a graveside service for immediate family at F. T. Baptist Church HWY 10 Jackson, LA. Neak leaves to cherish her memories a fiance' Frankie Jordan; (2) sons Tyshun and Tywaun Stewart; (2) daughters Tyshalyn and Tyneshia Stewart; and one grandson Kaden Kilgore; mother Hazel Stewart; (5) sisters Levonne, Rotunda, Quenshell, Shumeco Stewart, and Bridgette Matthews; and (2) brothers Dinell Stewart and William Dorty; 5 aunts Rebecca Cobb, Florence Stewart, Ora Veal, Floretta Mathews,and Malisha Allen; one uncle Leo Matthews. Preceded in death by father Clarence Matthews, brother Dedrick Stewart; maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.
