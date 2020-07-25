Tanner J. Bergeron passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 36. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Port Allen, La. A private family service will be held. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Bergeron; daughters, Makayla Marie Moore and Jayden Rose Bergeron; step children, Jaylene Garza, Celeste Rodriguez, and John Michael Jaynes; mother, Shari Weems; father and stepmother, Brian and Traci Bergeron; siblings, Brant Bergeron (Rebecca), Braydon Bergeron, Jaime Rodrigue, Megan Sliman, Lacie Rodrigue and Hailey Weems; grandmother, Shirley Dawson; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his brother, Dustin Bergeron; grandparents, Claire and Belvin Bergeron, and Arnold Bourgoyne. Tanner never met a stranger and had a contagious smile that will be remembered by all who knew him. He was a very loving and giving person who would help anyone in need. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Tanner and Dustin's name. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.