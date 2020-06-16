Tannice Faye Turner-Muse, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center. Tannice was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a retired Supervisor from Walmart Corporation. While she sent most of her childhood in East Baton Rouge Parish, she is a 1967 graduate of Valencia High School in Shreveport, LA and has a strong affinity with the 1967 Class of Capital Senior High School located in Baton Rouge, LA. In the 80s, Tannice earned her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification and worked for health care facilities in Los Angeles, CA. Moreover, at the early age of 6 years old, Tannice began her gospel-singing career. Throughout her 56-year singing career, she performed professionally in the mid-70s as a substitute back-up singer for American gospel singer, Evangelist Shirley Caesar. During the mid-90s, she performed on the weekly gospel show "An Invitation to Christ" hosted by Lessie Andrews. She also performed, by request, at numerous churches located in Los Angeles, CA and Baton Rouge, LA. Without a doubt, she enjoyed singing until she retired in 2011. Tannice leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Anthony Muse and daughter, DeLisa Lam-Roach from Baton Rouge, LA, two step-daughters, Anquienette James and Antonette James from Amite, LA; a brother, Reverend George Turner (Sharleen Turner) from Ethel, LA; two sisters, Stella Edwards (Herman Edwards) from Chesterfield, VA, and Judy Perkins from Montgomery, TX. The funeral services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be from 9am to 10am. Services will start at 10am CST on Saturday, June 20, 2020 and Pastor Grelan Muse, Sr. of Emanuel and The Mainline Ministries will officiate the services. Interment will take place at the Roselawn Memorial Park located at 4045 North St, Baton Rouge, LA. Lastly, the family especially thank Mrs. Yeika Williams and the entire Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center staff for caring for Tannice from 2018-2020.

