Tannie James Isaac was a native of Starkville, Ms. and a resident of Hammond, La. He passed away on November 6,2019 at the age of 57. Visiting at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, La. on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm; visitation resumes at Union Baptist Church, 17038 Hwy.67 Norwood, La 70761 on Saturday, November 16,2019 from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, conducted by Pastor Jesse Williams. Internment in church cemetery. Survived by his devoted wife Linda G. Isaac; sons, Jared R. Isaac Sr. (Chrishana) and Nykellan Isaac; one goddaughter Cherise Washington; mother Mary Laura Isaac-Tate, sister Ella Annette Isaac; brother Chris Isaac; 7 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by 4 brothers, brother in law, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, Inc. 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, La. 70722 (225-683-5222).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019