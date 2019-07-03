Tara Wilson Hollier passed away to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 30, 2019, at the age of 49. Tara was born in Baton Rouge, LA to parents Larry and Maxine Smith Wilson on October 8, 1969. She resided in Mandeville, LA with Ron, her husband of 27 years, and their four precious children, Evan, Adam, Alex, and Mia. Tara was an incredibly devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was also an avid Astros, LSU, and Saints fan. She also touched many young lives as an educator. In addition to her parents, husband, and children, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her adoring brother and sister-in-law, Chad and Daja Wilson of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law and wife, Chad and Stacey Hollier of Walker, LA; nephews and nieces, Corbyn, Bradyn, Gavin, and Emmersyn Wilson, Peyton Hollier (Amanda), Mikayla Miller (Jarred), and Jonathan Hollier. Tara is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tara was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James Ross and Sarah Ruth Wilson; maternal grandparents, J. W. and Margaret Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harvey and Shirley Hollier, and Uncle Greg Smith. Visitation will be held Satuday, July 6, at Foster Road Baptist Church from 9:30am to 12pm until religious service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Huey Moak. Interment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Chad Wilson, Adam Hollier, Chad Hollier, Peyton Hollier, Keith Hollier, and Robert Guillot. Honorary pallbearers are Corbyn Wilson, Bradyn Wilson, and Gavin Wilson, and Jonathan Hollier. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019