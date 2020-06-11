Tavine Dorsey
Tavine Dorsey, a resident of Plaquemine, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 73. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, June 12, 202,0 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Religious service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr. Interment in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
JUN
13
Service
02:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
