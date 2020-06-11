Or Copy this URL to Share

Tavine Dorsey, a resident of Plaquemine, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 73. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, June 12, 202,0 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Religious service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr. Interment in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery.

