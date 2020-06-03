Taylor Austin Pearson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 29. Taylor was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born on September 19, 1990, he was a 2009 graduate of Parkview Baptist High School. During his time at Parkview he was a 4-Star Athlete: he excelled in baseball, track and field, soccer, and special-teams varsity football playing tight-end and defensive line, helping the Eagles win a State Championship in 2007! Taylor was formerly a Claims Associate at Pacesetter National. His easy-going personality and kind heart captivated all those who knew him. His quick wit and dry humor always kept his friends on their toes. Taylor loved making people laugh, golfing on weekends, taking trips to the beach, cooking, and spending time with his family, friends, cats, and beloved girlfriend, Taylor. He also took pride in his extensive shoe collection. Taylor is survived by his loving mother, Dianne Pearson, his two brothers Eric Pearson and his wife Paula Pearson, Brandon Pearson, and his wife Elizabeth Pearson and nephew Nicholas Pearson, Uncle Ronnie Pearson and his wife Deborah Pearson, Uncle Michael Pearson and his wife Joan Pearson, Aunt Patricia McElveen and husband Jerry McElveen, Aunt Marie Westmoreland and late husband Hance Westmoreland, Grandmother Paula Lucas, fourteen cousins, eighteen second cousins, and three third cousins. Taylor is preceded in death by his father, Paul Pearson. Visitation will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Taylor's memory may be made to The Grove Recovery Center or any other treatment drug center to help families struggling to save the life of a loved one. Online personal notes and condolences to the family may be made at resthavenbatonrouge.com. Taylor will be sorely missed by his friends and family.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.