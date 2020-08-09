1/1
Taylor Joseph Talbot
1991 - 2020
Taylor Joseph Talbot passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was 28 years of age. Taylor was born on September 20, 1991, in Thibodaux to his parents Terry (deceased) and Lou Anne Sternfels Talbot. He was married to the love of his life, Rae Simmons Talbot and had one son, Jack Thomas Talbot, who he absolutely adored. He is survived by his brother, Benjamin Talbot and godchild, Kaymen Talbot. He is also survived by his grandparents, Stanley and Alice Sternfels, Elton and Philomene Talbot (deceased), his in-laws, John "Shep" and Laurette Simmons, and one brother-in-law, Ryne Simmons. Taylor was employed by CF Industries as an operator for the last 6 years as a process operator, where he was also a first responder. Taylor was an avid LSU fan and loved cheering his Tigers on. One of the best days of his life was witnessing their football championship win on January 13, 2020. His favorite things to do were cooking for others, fantasy football, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Labadieville, LA from 9:00 am until 10:45am. Taylor's funeral mass will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church that same day at 11:00 am. Masks will be required in the church. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
August 9, 2020
A very young man and a pleasure to work with. My condolences to the family. In my thoughts and prayers.
Mark LeBlanc
