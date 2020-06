Or Copy this URL to Share

Taylor Randall Dean, age 33, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grace Works Church with Pastor Bill Pruitt officiating. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

