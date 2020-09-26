1/1
Te’Qurrian "TQ" Baptiste
2001 - 2020
On September 14, 2020, God sent the angel of Mercy to bring Te'Qurrian "TQ" Baptiste home. He entered this world on December 9, 2001 to Nityoke Baptiste and Carleton Hamilton in Baton Rouge, La. Te'Qurrian become a member of the House of Refuge, under the leadership of Pastor David Fergurson at the age of nine. Te'Qurrian was a resident of Baton Rouge, La his entire life. He enjoyed electronics, traveling, and playing video games and sports. Madden was his favorite game. A viewing will be Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until religious service for 11 a.m. at House of Refuge Ministry, 4029 Plank Road. Interment at Hope Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
House of Refuge Ministry
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
House of Refuge Ministry
