Ted J. Bordelon left this world on March 9, 2019. He was born in 1944 in Marksville, Louisiana, to Morris H. and Lottie M. Bordelon. He was a resident of Greenwell Springs. He has one sister, Gertie and one brother, Enoch. He has been married to Patricia Hitchcock Bordelon since 1966, and she was the great joy in his life. He had a great working career and retired May, 2010. God gave to Ted and Pat three wonderful children, Ted Jr, Patrick and Nancy and three unbelievable grandchildren Jackson, Luke and Anna. Ted thanks God for the wonderful blessings in his life and is blessed to have his in laws Joe Craig (Gertie), Marilyn Morvant Bordelon (Enoch) Nicola Miele Bordelon (Ted, Jr), Katy Stowe Bordelon (Patrick), and Jesse Bessette (Nancy). His most treasured possession was his wife and family. Ted grew up on a farm located in Magnolia near Marksville. He first drove a tractor when he was 7 years old. Through the farm work experience, his parents gave him the foundation of knowing the attributes he needed to become a good adult. The family raised cotton, corn, soybeans and a large family garden. During high school years, he made his spending money cutting grass with an 8N Ford tractor and bush hog. Ted and Pat's property purchased near Mansura and Cottonport was a very special place to him and gave his family many moments of satisfaction. His favorite place to sit was at his property, on the bench under the tall pecan trees which were near the bayou crossing his property. His Ford 3600 tractor was a treasure of his. He loved cooking (and eating) jambalaya, using his 170 year old recipe. He cooked for his church and special fund raisers for about 20 years. He loved music; his favorite music was Southern Gospel especially the Cathedrals Quartet. The Celebration of Life will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with services at 10:00am and visitation from 8:00am to 10:00am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

