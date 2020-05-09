Ted Joseph Prudhomme
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted Joseph Prudhomme Sr., 71, passed away after an 8-month battle with cancer. He was a native of Lafayette, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, the casino and sitting on the porch entertaining others. He was the proud owner since 1985 of "Ted's Exterminating Company". Ted is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Shirley Prudhomme; daughters, Angela Trabeau, Suzanne Premeaux, Kimberly Covington and Debbie Cannon; sons, Ted Joseph Prudhomme, Jr., Alvin Lambert and David Lambert; sisters, Mona Naul and Patricia Oline; brother, Michael Prudhomme; 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Prudhomme and Mary Smith; brothers, CJ Prudhomme and Ronald Prudhomme and infant great-granddaughter Grace Lambert. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved