Ted Joseph Prudhomme Sr., 71, passed away after an 8-month battle with cancer. He was a native of Lafayette, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, the casino and sitting on the porch entertaining others. He was the proud owner since 1985 of "Ted's Exterminating Company". Ted is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Shirley Prudhomme; daughters, Angela Trabeau, Suzanne Premeaux, Kimberly Covington and Debbie Cannon; sons, Ted Joseph Prudhomme, Jr., Alvin Lambert and David Lambert; sisters, Mona Naul and Patricia Oline; brother, Michael Prudhomme; 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Prudhomme and Mary Smith; brothers, CJ Prudhomme and Ronald Prudhomme and infant great-granddaughter Grace Lambert. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.