Ted Michael Boudreaux, a lifelong resident of Gonzales, passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 57. He was a wonderful father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend to all. He loved the game of golf but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his two daughters, Morgan Boudreaux Thibodeaux (Adam), and Anna Marisa Boudreaux, one son, Mason Boudreaux, three brothers, Calvin "Joey" Boudreaux Jr., (Audrey), Kirk Boudreaux (Melanie), and Don Boudreaux (Bridget), grandchildren, Cohen, Nate and Millie Thibodeaux. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Calvin "Codee" Boudreaux Sr., and godfather, Ralph Babin. The pallbearers will be Todd Balfantz, Adam Thibodeaux, Chet, Eric, Seth, Tate and Joel Boudreaux. The honorary pallbearers will be Blaise Babin, Kirk, Joey and Don Boudreaux. The family would like to give a special thanks to his cherished longtime friend, Eva Nelson, for her care, love and support. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales. Father Eric Gyan will be officiating. Burial to follow at Cornerview Cemetery in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020