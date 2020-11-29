1/1
Ted Oakes McRae
A native of Leesville, LA and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Ted Oakes McRae passed away on Saturday, November, 28, 2020 at the age of 88. A true cattleman and cowboy, Ted retired after 36 years from Louisiana State University Cross-Bred Cattle Unit on Ben Hur Rd. As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served our country in the Korean Conflict and later graduated from McNeese State University. He was an avid hunter and conservationist and was passionate about the 4-H Club, having advised students about the care of livestock. Ted was a member of Louisiana Cattleman's Associations, American Legion, and the LSU Block & Bridle Club. He had a way with words, was a great story teller, and had a fantastic but dry sense of humor. There was no greater love for him than his family, especially his 3 daughters. He advised many LSU student workers over the years that he considered his "adopted children". Ted is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Errol Lill McRae; children, Debbie Danielson (Steve), Patty McRae, Molly Miller (husband, Todd); grandchildren, Sam Pitt, Holly Danielson, Dani Danielson, & Alexandra Miller; siblings, Glenda Coburn (Venton) & Milton McRae; sister-in-law, Gwen McRae; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lena McRae; and brother, Warren McRae. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Jeane's Funeral Service (100 E Union St., Leesville, LA 71446) from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm in Self Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Pallbearers will include Hilton Waits, Ned Baxter, Jeff Gurie, Mike Trappey, Randy Wright, and Sam Pitt. Honorary pallbearers will include Eugene Berry, M.D., Charles Richardson, Sonny Suggs, Dude Vascocu, Gary Austin, Walter Hughes, and Jimmy Milton. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dana Robinson and the staff of Audubon Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ted's name may be made to the Louisiana 4-H Foundation (101 Efferson Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803) or www.lsuagcenter.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
