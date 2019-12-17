Ted A. Peters, Jr., 62, of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 16, 1957, at Travis Air Force Base in California. Ted is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Peters. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Peters (Lisa Hatcher); father, Ted A. Peters, Sr.(Joyce); two sisters, Brenda Cooper and Debbie (Larry) Brinkley; two grandsons, Christian Easterling and Brady Hatcher; three great grandchildren; mother of his daughter, Debra Peters; a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation was Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 2-4:00pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019