"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid." John 14:27. Ted W. Burford, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away unexpectedly in his home Friday October 25th. He is survived by his wife Pam Vizinat Burford; mother Anne B. Williams; daughter Amy and her fiancé Ryan Carrico; son Todd, his wife Christina and their children Sadie and Matthew; step-daughter Jamie, her husband Kyle and their children Noah and Lucy; step-daughter Angela; siblings Richard Burford, Joan Allen, Dale Burford, Susan Wilder and her husband John; step-siblings Becky Ellis and her husband Jim, Ellen Daniels and her husband John, Jan Hill and her husband Terry; Pam's parents Neil and Cecile Vizinat; Pam's siblings Patrick and Debra, Scott and Suzette and Nick; numerous nieces and nephews and his sidekick puppy dog Russ Michael. He is preceded in death by his father Richard B. Burford, M.D. and step-father Paul Williams. Ted retired from ExxonMobil after 37 years of dedicated service. His technical expertise was world renown within the company, as he traveled the globe assisting in the startup of new petrochemical facilities. His immeasurable value was twice recognized with the Global Operations Excellence award. His positive impact at ExxonMobil is only surpassed by the love he shared with his family and friends. Uncle Ted, with his warm spirit, was the glue for every Burford family gathering. His smile was contagious. His jokes, songs and stories will not soon be forgotten. He never met a stranger and could brighten anyone's day. He was dependable, caring and always ready to make you smile. He will be missed dearly but his love will live in our hearts. Ted loved nature and the outdoors. In his early life you could find him hunting, fishing, skiing or planting tomatoes. Since retirement he loved sitting with Pam on the patio, watching the birds and tracking progress in the garden. A service will be held at Rabenhorst East on Monday October 28th at 11 AM with visitation hours from 9 AM to 11 AM. Honorary pall bearers are Bill Root, Todd Edmonds, Dave Kelly, Rusty Tucker, David Edwards and Errol Kairdolf. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Oct. 27, 2019

