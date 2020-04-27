Ted Wayne David passed away on Friday, April 24th, at his home in Jarreau after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in New Roads on July 11, 1945 as the youngest of 10 children to Morris and Ermine Cline David of Oscar, Louisiana. He was a 1964 graduate of Rougon High School and a first-generation college graduate of Nicholls State University. He later obtained his Master's Plus 30 in Educational Administration from Louisiana State University and spent 50 years in the Pointe Coupee Parish Public School System. He served in many positions including teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, and principal. For most of his career, he was the principal of his alma mater, Rougon High School, and was currently serving as Administrative Director of the Pointe Coupee Parish Alternative Program. Ted was never afraid of hard work be it working construction to pay for college, painting houses, hauling voting machines, or teaching driver's education. While his education and career were meaningful and impressive, Ted's most cherished memory was when he eloped with his love, Kathleen Kimball, on November 5, 1966, and began their life together. His greatest accomplishment was his family. He was a dedicated and proud father to three daughters and was affectionately known as "Big Daddy" to his five grandchildren. While he had a wry sense of humor, Ted had a way of projecting strength in even the toughest of circumstances. He had a rough exterior that hid his compassionate heart, but those who had a peek into his kindness never forgot it. He could find humor in every situation while not compromising his strong voice, strong character, and strong morality. His dry wit made him smile with his ears and his eyebrows. His face punctuated his remarks in the most endearing way. Family and friends leaned on him at one time or another, and he never shied away from carrying a loved one in need. He used a firm and faithful hand to guide his family, as well as his students. He served as a surrogate father, big brother, and boss to many in his community. His clear distinction of right from wrong allowed him to influence the lives of his students and instill lasting habits that created character and confidence. He taught generations of families and was a stranger to no one. While he was a teacher to some, a father figure to others, he was mostly a friend to all. He knew that his role as an educator was a humble, yet important job that was essential for future generations. Ted willingly served his community as a volunteer firefighter for several years. He was the past president of the False River Lions Club and was currently serving as the Club's secretary. Ted was a charitable giver, authentic and original with characteristics of a southern comedian. All who knew Ted, from his childhood to adulthood, would agree that he left an impression on your heart and mind that would never be forgotten. Family and friends knew his word was the truth. He always had room at the table for others and always offered "go plates." No one enjoyed a good lawnmower, a day of cooking in the kitchen, or an LSU victory more than Ted. He enjoyed local politics and could predict within single digits how votes would come in on "the island." He was truly one of a kind. He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Kathleen Kimball David, who lovingly and fiercely cared for him throughout his illness. He is also survived by two of his daughters, Carey David Lawson and Drue David McLean; sons-in-law, Michael Christopher Vincent, Alan John Lawson, and Jeffrey John McLean; grandchildren, Carter Cline McLean, Colin Jacob Lawson, Nate Whitman McLean, and Lillian Kathleen Lawson; brother, Jerry David; sisters, Marie David Cashio (Joe Joe), Amelia David Aguillard, and Theresa David Lindsly. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Gretchen David Vincent; grandson, Michael Walker Vincent; his parents, Morris Joseph David and Ermine Cline David; his brothers, Joseph David and Wallace David; his sisters, Una David Jarreau, Eunice David Guidroz, and Jeanette David Miletello. Honoring Ted's wishes, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of New Roads, P.O. Box 802, New Roads, LA 70760 or The Janell LaCombe Cancer Fund, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads, LA 70760.

