Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teddy Wayne Stockwell. View Sign

Our gentleman and buddy, Teddy Wayne Stockwell, born January 15, 1939, took his last deep breath at home at age 80 with his unwavering wife by his side on Friday evening, March 22, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Teddy has said a slow goodbye to his devoted wife of 49 years, Sharon Kay Hutto; three children: Tyler Stockwell and wife Johanna, Anna Hanks and husband Jason, and Kaitlyn Stockwell; and one granddaughter Taylor Stockwell. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ethel, Teddy was one of 11 children, with three siblings surviving him: Leland Stockwell and wife Barbara, Bobbie Richards and husband Glenn, and Darryl Stockwell. He is also survived by sisters and brothers in law: Nez Stockwell, Carolyn Young and husband Charley, Merlene Shores, Donna Ballard and husband Thomas, and Roger Hutto and wife Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Central, Louisiana, Ted graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and retired from DOTD in 1994, as the Highway Needs, Priorities, and Programs Engineer. He was a longtime member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church and worked for many years in Southeast Ministries. With a servant's heart, Ted was always a man of integrity. An avid fisherman, he loved gathering together for holidays and taking family vacations. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Monday, April 1 at 10:00 am, with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area or to a . A special thank you is given to Hospice in His Care and his buddy, Lisa Davis. Our gentleman and buddy, Teddy Wayne Stockwell, born January 15, 1939, took his last deep breath at home at age 80 with his unwavering wife by his side on Friday evening, March 22, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Teddy has said a slow goodbye to his devoted wife of 49 years, Sharon Kay Hutto; three children: Tyler Stockwell and wife Johanna, Anna Hanks and husband Jason, and Kaitlyn Stockwell; and one granddaughter Taylor Stockwell. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ethel, Teddy was one of 11 children, with three siblings surviving him: Leland Stockwell and wife Barbara, Bobbie Richards and husband Glenn, and Darryl Stockwell. He is also survived by sisters and brothers in law: Nez Stockwell, Carolyn Young and husband Charley, Merlene Shores, Donna Ballard and husband Thomas, and Roger Hutto and wife Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Central, Louisiana, Ted graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and retired from DOTD in 1994, as the Highway Needs, Priorities, and Programs Engineer. He was a longtime member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church and worked for many years in Southeast Ministries. With a servant's heart, Ted was always a man of integrity. An avid fisherman, he loved gathering together for holidays and taking family vacations. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Monday, April 1 at 10:00 am, with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area or to a . A special thank you is given to Hospice in His Care and his buddy, Lisa Davis. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations