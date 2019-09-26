Tedrick "Teddy" Johnson

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Obituary
Tedrick "Teddy" Johnson departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 26, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
