Obituary
Temell "Tornado" Dunn entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2019 at the age of 33. He was a Diesel Mechanic. Survived by his parents, Oliver and Viola Dunn; sisters, Keisha Dunn and Denise London; brothers, John, Donald, Dedrick and Deontyne. Visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Michael Joseph, officiating. Interment St. Alma Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
