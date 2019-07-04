Temell "Tornado" Dunn entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2019 at the age of 33. He was a Diesel Mechanic. Survived by his parents, Oliver and Viola Dunn; sisters, Keisha Dunn and Denise London; brothers, John, Donald, Dedrick and Deontyne. Visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Michael Joseph, officiating. Interment St. Alma Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019