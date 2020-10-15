1/1
Missionary Tempie Morris
1918 - 2020
Missionary Tempie Morris transitioned into eternal rest on October 8, 2020 at the age 102. She was a native of Centreville, MS and resident of Gonzales, LA. Missionary Morris was a caring humanitarian for many years. When she and husband Deacon Alvin Morris lived in Detroit MI. They would collect clothing, furniture and toys for families who were in need on the down south. They took a loaded tractor trailer to Mississippi (the Delta bottom) to give out to families in need. She was a blessing to many families. Her heavenly award awaits her. May she rest in peace. Visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Due to Covid-19 a private family Service will immediately following at True Light Worship Center, 1012 W. Orice Roth Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737. Memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
True Light Worship Center
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:30 PM
True Light Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sister Morris, was an amazing gift from God.
I’m grateful for all the years, I was privileged to have known her.
Anita Leblanc
Friend
October 15, 2020
Praying for the family ❤
Birtha Harris
Family
