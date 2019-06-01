Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tena Penton Elkins. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tena Penton Elkins was born to Hugh Jackson and Valeria Richardson Penton on January 10, 1927 in Franklin, LA. She passed from this world on May 29, 2019. Aunt Tena was proceeded in death by her daughter Stephanie, husband T. W. Elkins, Jr. her parents, three brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, too many to mention them all. We do need to mention her niece Patricia Voth Thomas, who moved in with her following T.W.'s death. Her niece Bobby Joyce Bauer, her Elkins nephews Tommy (Penny) of Bay St. Louis, MS, Bobby (Tanya) of Colorado Springs, CO and David (Wendy) of San Tan Valley, AZ. Aunt Tena lived in Baton Rouge all of her adult life. At the age of 17 she was recruited to go to New Orleans to work at the depot, helping the soldiers leaving to serve in WW II. She worked for the State Department of Natural Resources until her retirement. Tena was a loyal member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 12 noon until a service at 1:00. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tommy, Bobby & David Elkins, Brandon Clark, Brian Johnson and John Kelton. The family request memorial contributions be made to your favorite cause. Her favorites were: St. Jude, Broadmoor Baptist Church, LA Baptist Children's Home.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 3, 2019

