TeQuilla Parker entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Blubonnet on Tuesday, October 6,2020. She was a 39 year old nurse at Villa Medical Complex. Viewing on Thursday, October 15 at Saint John Baptist Church 820 New Rafe Mayer Rd. @9am-11am; due to COVID there will be a private funeral, invitation only, conducted by Dr. Donald R. Ruth. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge. Survivors include her parents Debra & Michael Honore, Sterling Bennett Jr., her daughter Kaiden; her fiancé Louis Boyd; her brother Michael Parker; her sisters LaShondria Parker, Sheena Johnson, Latoya Dyson and Brittany Cage; her godson Troy Evans Jr.

