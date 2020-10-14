1/1
TeQuilla Parker
1980 - 2020
TeQuilla Parker entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Blubonnet on Tuesday, October 6,2020. She was a 39 year old nurse at Villa Medical Complex. Viewing on Thursday, October 15 at Saint John Baptist Church 820 New Rafe Mayer Rd. @9am-11am; due to COVID there will be a private funeral, invitation only, conducted by Dr. Donald R. Ruth. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge. Survivors include her parents Debra & Michael Honore, Sterling Bennett Jr., her daughter Kaiden; her fiancé Louis Boyd; her brother Michael Parker; her sisters LaShondria Parker, Sheena Johnson, Latoya Dyson and Brittany Cage; her godson Troy Evans Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint John Baptist Church
October 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Deborah Spann Woodside
Family
