The old cowboy, Terence Valentine "Terry" Osterberger, passed away at his home Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Baton Rouge on September 12, 1937, he resided in St. Francisville, Louisiana. He graduated from St. Francisville High and from Louisiana State University, where he majored in Agriculture. He retired from Soil & Water Conservation Services, though his passion was rodeoing and working cows. He is preceded in death by his parents, A.V. and Bernice Osterberger. He is survived by his son, Blevins and wife Julie, daughter Terry Ann and husband David Young; grandchildren BJ Osterberger, Matthew Young and wife Laura, Nawell and husband Phillip Ponson, Kathryn and husband James Lowder, Summer and husband Ethan Dours, and Averi and husband Gabriel Vandegrift; eight great-grandchildren; and long-time caregiver and family friend, Connie Washington. Thank you to Father Young and Pinnacle Hospice for their care. A special thanks to his granddaughter Summer and her husband Ethan for the love and ice cream they selflessly gave. Due to current health concerns, a private Mass will be held for immediate family members, with a memorial service at a later date. Cowboy up, PawPaw!
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020