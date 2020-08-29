1/1
Teresa Anne Peneguy
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Teresa Anne Peneguy, a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister on August 27, 2020 after fighting long and hard against pancreatic cancer for the past 17 months. Although she had some tough, painful times, she was truly able to enjoy the last year and a half, spending time with family & friends and traveling. She especially enjoyed trips to the beach. Teresa passed peacefully surrounded by her husband, daughter and parents. Teresa was born on October 8, 1964 in Magnolia, MS to Janice Simmons. Teresa attended Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, LA and went on to work as a legal secretary throughout her young adult life. On April 3, 1993 she married Mark Peneguy. They raised a beautiful daughter, Kara. Teresa was very involved in Kara's life, most prominently as a Girl Scout leader for her troop and as a member of a mother-daughter charity organization, National Charity League. Teresa enjoyed family gatherings, getting together with friends, travelling, scrapbooking and playing bunco. She was also proud to be an avid shopper. Teresa was known for her sense of humor, her vivacious, spunky personality and her faith in God. She had many friends and family who loved her dearly. Teresa is survived by her husband, Mark Peneguy, her daughter, Kara Peneguy, her parents Janice and Joseph Mass, her sister, Rebecca Farahat and her husband Parham Farahat, and her niece and nephew Mila and Silas Farahat. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jim May. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, August 31 from 4:00-6:00 pm. A graveside service limited to family will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Magnolia, MS at 10 am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Hospice of Baton Rouge or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in Teresa's name. The family of Teresa would like to extend our sincere thanks to her oncologist Dr. Gerald Miletello and staff and The Butterfly Wing of The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
SEP
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
