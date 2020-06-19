Teresa Jo Stewart, 58, of Bossier City, died Saturday, June 18, 2011. She was the wife of Charles Stewart of that city. Survivors also include a son, Jeremy Mosley, and his wife, Marliese, of Princeton; grandchildren, Jessie, Skyylar and McKenzie Mosley, all of Princeton; a daughter, Danielle, of Bossier City; her parents, Joe F. and Eileen Cannon, of Baton Rouge; and a sister, Tracey Hodges, of Baton Rouge. Ms. Stewart was born in Tulsa, Okla., on Aug. 31, 1952. She had been a resident of Bossier City for approximately 30 years. Arrangements by Aulds Funeral Home, Shreveport, (318) 797 8124.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.