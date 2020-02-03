|
|
Teresa M. Clark, age 92, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on January 31st 2020. Teresa was a born in Albuquerque, NM on October 12th 1927 as a first generation American to her parents – Giulio and Giulia Menicucci – previously of Tuscany Italy. She was the 3rd of 4 children who all preceded her in death. She attended St Mary's school from 1st to 12th grade – graduating in May 1945. She worked as a jewelry store manager, a secretary to the manager of the Albuquerque National Bank until she met and married Thomas W Clark, her spouse of the next 53 years – also preceding her in death. She later worked as an Administrative Assistant to the owner of Piccadilly cafeterias and the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of the School of Design at LSU (Go Tigers) where she retired in the 1990's. She and her spouse were founding members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge and were devout Catholics. Teresa is survived by her two sons – Matthew J Clark (Sally Clark) of Baton Rouge and Daniel C Clark (Kathy Clark) of Memphis, Tn. She has 3 Grandsons (Patrick, Mac and Sam Clark), Two Step Granddaughters (Jennifer McQuiddy and Amanda Colin), 8 Step Grandchildren (Megan, Baily and Ryleigh McQuiddy, Christian, Georgia and Jack Rodeillat and Brock and Tyler Colin) and one Step Great Grandson (Kerry Erwin III). She is preceded in death by her parents, her spouse Thomas W. Clark, brothers Dante and Charlie Menicucci and her sister Mari Scanlon. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday February 7th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Ln, Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00 AM time with an internment at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery directly afterwards. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the care givers at The Haven Assisted living, Jessica Farmer, Zelda Hatch and the staff of the Crossing in Baton Rouge for making her last months and days as peaceful as possible, and Gloria and Jerry Curtis for being so supportive and making themselves available for anything at any time. Friends and Family may sign the online guest book or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020