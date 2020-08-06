Teresa Manning Kelly, age 69, passed away peacefully in her home on August 5th after a long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents James Manning and Marie Jones Manning. She leaves behind her husband Joseph Kelly; two daughters Tami Hotard-Strittmatter and Taylor Kelly Guidry; son-in-law Nicholas Guidry, step-son Frank Fontenot, daughter-in-law Gabrielle Fontenot, three cherished grandchildren, James Strittmatter, Isabella Fontenot, and Anthony Fontenot; sister Sherry Manning Badon, brother-in-law Louie Badon, and niece/god-child Connie Hatfield Drury and her husband, Steven, son Wyatt and daughters Dakota and Marie. Services will be held at Unity Presbyterian Church, Saturday, August 8, 2020, with visitation from 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 1:00 P.M. officiated by Rev. Walt Gaston. Burial services will follow at Bethel Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store