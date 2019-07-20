Teresa V. Passaretti, 60, daughter of the late Irene "Renee" Passaretti and Ernest "Doc" Passaretti, of Menands, New York, passed away at her family's Baton Rouge home on July 8, 2019, from ALS. She has gone to meet her friends and family, two-and four-footed, at the end of the rainbow bridge. Teresa was born and raised in upstate New York. She graduated with a BS in Biology in 1980 from Cornell University, where she was a member of Cornell's Big Red Marching Band and Symphonic Band and a sister in Alpha Phi sorority. Teresa worked for many years as a researcher at Albany Medical College Hospital. She spent the last 15 years as a microbiologist at the Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health, retiring in July 2017 due to the progression of ALS. Teresa is survived by her beloved family, sister Charlotte Berard and husband Mark of Baton Rouge; brother Michael of Milwaukee, WI; the daughters of her heart: Sarah "Boo" Berard and husband Caleb Bernacchio of Barcelona, Spain; and Rachel "Sunshine Girl" Berard and fiancé, Tucker Barry of Chicago; along with grand-nephew Joseph Michael Bernacchio and grand-niece Mary Claire Bernacchio of Barcelona. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of Baton Rouge, https://hospicebr.org/ would be appreciated. Teresa and her family want to especially thank Dawn, Kat, Ximaena, Anna, Dr. Daigle, and those who were of such help and comfort from hospice; her long-time loyal aide India Hayes; her joyful jester Mary; evening aide Kerry Johnson; all those who lifted her up in prayer; and our church family and ministries of Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Teresa chose to donate her brain, spinal cord, and necessary tissue for neurological research; therefore, a celebration of her life will be held in upstate New York in September 2019, at which time she will be interred with her parents. Details to be announced at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 23, 2019