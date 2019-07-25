Terrell D. Jones entered into eternal rest at The Carpenter House on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was a 53 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Baker, Louisiana. Visitation at Little Zion B.C., 1955 74th Ave. Baton Rouge on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Marcus Jackson; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his mother, Hilda Jones; sons, Devin T. Jones and his mother/former wife, Darlene Jones and Dylan C. Jones and his mother, Jasmine Perry; brother, Reginald Anderson; a loyal and devoted friend, Doretha Porter; uncles and aunts, Sherman and Delores Robinson; John and Hazel Alex; Doris and Ivy Baker; Edward Thornton and Florence T. Jones; godmother, Deatta Conway; other relatives and friends including close cousins, Chantel Jon-Finn(Kenny) and Kim Valley; best friend, Russell Green(Germaine); preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Chatters; uncle, James D. Jones. Special thanks to Ochsner Oncologist Department and Dr. Sreekanth Vasireddy; J.L. Foundation; Bob and Janet Leslie. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.