Terrell "Doodie" Daggs, Jr. departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 28, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a native of Schriever, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 3152 Hwy. 311, Houma, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390.