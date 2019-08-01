|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrell Joseph Solete.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
|
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Inner City
Terrell Joseph Solete, 33, a native of Baker, LA departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Terrell was baptized July 30, 1995 by Pastor Leo D. Cyrus at New Hope Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a 2004 graduate of Baker High School and attended the University of New Orleans. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, August 3, 2019 9:00 A.M. until religious service at 11:00 A.M., Mt. Zion Baptist Church Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, LA, conducted by Rev. Kenneth Chandler of Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church of Baker, LA. Interment to follow in Grace Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services. www.halldavisandson.com. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Andria Solete, Baker, LA; one brother, Tyler Solete, Lafayette, LA; aunts, Cynthia (Orlando Antonio) Skeete, Virginia Beach, VA; Wanda Russell, Baton Rouge, LA, Cassandra Jackson, Brusly, LA, Kimberly (Orlis) Payne, Gretna, LA, and Toni Jones, Brusly, LA; uncles, Norman (Godfrey) Sparrow, Baton Rouge, LA, Alvin (Yvonne) Smith, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA, Russell Jones, Baton Rouge, LA, and Blaine (Lisa) Jackson, Fort Worth, TX; devoted great-aunt and confidante, Berlyn (Brent) Hughes; great-aunts, Juanita (Huey) Hill, Mabel Knight, Mildred Trim, Hazel Sparrow II, and Nancy Kelly; great-uncles, Thomas Sparrow, Sr., Reggie Sparrow, Jr., Curtis (Etta) Jackson, Willie (Rose) Jackson, and Gregory (Stella) Jackson; godchildren, Kourtni Hughes and Juan Thomas; numerous cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lizzie B. Sparrow and Henderson Jackson, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Marva Stewart, George Stewart, and Roger Solete; maternal great-grandparents, Reggie Sparrow, Sr., and Hazel Sparrow I, and Henderson Jackson, Sr., and Minervia Jackson; uncle, Ervin Sparrow; several great-aunts and great-uncles.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|