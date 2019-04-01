|
|
Terrence Allen Lowry was born 1/18/51 and passed away peacefully at his home on 3/30/19. He is predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Margaret. He is survived by his children, daughter Lacy Baccari and her husband, Matthew, and his son, Randall Lowry and wife Patricia, as well as three grandchildren, Harper, Liam and Koleton. He owned and operated Southern Camera and in his youth was an avid lover of photography and the outdoors. In lieu of services and flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019