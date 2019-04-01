The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Lowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Allen Lowry


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrence Allen Lowry Obituary
Terrence Allen Lowry was born 1/18/51 and passed away peacefully at his home on 3/30/19. He is predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Margaret. He is survived by his children, daughter Lacy Baccari and her husband, Matthew, and his son, Randall Lowry and wife Patricia, as well as three grandchildren, Harper, Liam and Koleton. He owned and operated Southern Camera and in his youth was an avid lover of photography and the outdoors. In lieu of services and flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now