Terrence Tyrone "Swig" Johnson at the age of 28 years departed this Earthly life and entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2019. Beloved son of Terry Joseph and the late Judy Johnson Williams. Stepson of Randy Williams. Loving father of Trinity Johnson. Brother of Terrilynn and Javonna Johnson. Uncle of Tray'shawn Johnson, Jarmaine Mitchell Jr., and Jeremiah Johnson and Zuri Johnson. Nephew of Sara Johnson, Janice J. Jeffery, Natasha J. Mitchell (Ray), Cheryl J. Myles (Lawrence), Brenda J. Meggs, Bobby Johnson Sr. (Cynthia), and Michael Johnson. Grandson of Agnes Edward Johnson. Godchild Alayia Turner. Godchild of Jimmy Kindrick. Terrance was a devoted friend of Shana, Leon Gant Jr., Delvin Beckett, Joseph Pittman, Nicholas Coleman, and Sam Hoyal. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Gramercy, LA. Terrence was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Johnson Williams, Grandfathers Earl Johnson, Howard Joseph Sr., and Lawrence Taylor. Grandmother Juanita Joseph Stewart, Great-grandfather Ernest Johnson, Ernest Edward Sr., and Gilbert Joseph, Great-grandmother Adrian P. Edwards, Pearl H. Johnson, Lovenia Joseph, and Mary Raphael Taylor, Aunts Linda Joseph Jones, Trina Meggs Dorris, and Chanel Meggs, Uncles Howard Joseph Jr. and Albert Meggs. Pastors, officers, and members of The First Baptist Church of Vacherie, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homecoming celebration on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church of 1244 Magnolia Heights St. Vacherie, LA. Pastor Johnnie Magee officiating. Interment in First Baptist Church Cemetery, Vacherie, LA. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985) 535-6837.

