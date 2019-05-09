Terrence Vaughn Carter (1965 - 2019)
  • "I am going to miss my cousin Terrance. He was a good man. "
    - Monique Baylor
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Disciples Outreach Ministry
2032 Gore Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Disciples Outreach Ministry
2032 Gore Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Terrence Vaughn Carter departed this life on April 30, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. Terrence, affectionately known as "Boobie," was born June 18, 1965. He was a graduate of Glen Oaks High School and Baton Rouge Community College. Terrence is survived by his devoted mother, Nancy L. Carter of Baton Rouge; three sisters, Karen Hardesty, of Arlington, VA, Arlette Henderson and Michelle Hardesty, of Baton Rouge; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Terrence is preceded in death by his father, Emile Hardesty; maternal grandparents, Robert and Josephine Carter; paternal grandparents, Jessie and Anna Hardesty. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at Disciples Outreach Ministry, 2032 Gore Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019
