Terrence Vaughn Carter departed this life on April 30, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. Terrence, affectionately known as "Boobie," was born June 18, 1965. He was a graduate of Glen Oaks High School and Baton Rouge Community College. Terrence is survived by his devoted mother, Nancy L. Carter of Baton Rouge; three sisters, Karen Hardesty, of Arlington, VA, Arlette Henderson and Michelle Hardesty, of Baton Rouge; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Terrence is preceded in death by his father, Emile Hardesty; maternal grandparents, Robert and Josephine Carter; paternal grandparents, Jessie and Anna Hardesty. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at Disciples Outreach Ministry, 2032 Gore Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019