Jesus will say, "Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.". On Monday, August 10, 2020, Terresa Fae Ellis, at the age of 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in McComb, Mississippi on February 21, 1949, to Dewey and Mae Matthews. She was the youngest of their two daughters. She was a resident of Walker, Louisiana and retired from the State of Louisiana as a professional Procurement Specialist. Survived by her husband, Clyde Ellis; son, Chad Sanders and his wife, Michelle; three grandsons, Dylan, Jeremiah, and Jordan Sanders; stepdaughter, Katie Ellis; grandson, Austin Ellis; stepson, Micah Ellis and his wife Tonya; two grandsons, Gavin and Bailey Ellis; stepson, David Ellis and Nicole; stepson, Robert Briscoe and his wife, Sylvie; one granddaughter Emily Briscoe; sister, Sherron Barlow and her husband, Ralph. Preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mae Matthews. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Dylan Sanders, Jeremiah Sanders, Jordan Sanders, Austin Ellis, Gavin Ellis, and Bailey Ellis. Services will be at First Baptist Church, 27735 LA-16 Denham Springs, LA, on Monday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Although Terresa will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends, she will forever live in our hearts and memories. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com
