1/1
Terresa Fae Ellis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus will say, "Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.". On Monday, August 10, 2020, Terresa Fae Ellis, at the age of 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in McComb, Mississippi on February 21, 1949, to Dewey and Mae Matthews. She was the youngest of their two daughters. She was a resident of Walker, Louisiana and retired from the State of Louisiana as a professional Procurement Specialist. Survived by her husband, Clyde Ellis; son, Chad Sanders and his wife, Michelle; three grandsons, Dylan, Jeremiah, and Jordan Sanders; stepdaughter, Katie Ellis; grandson, Austin Ellis; stepson, Micah Ellis and his wife Tonya; two grandsons, Gavin and Bailey Ellis; stepson, David Ellis and Nicole; stepson, Robert Briscoe and his wife, Sylvie; one granddaughter Emily Briscoe; sister, Sherron Barlow and her husband, Ralph. Preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mae Matthews. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Dylan Sanders, Jeremiah Sanders, Jordan Sanders, Austin Ellis, Gavin Ellis, and Bailey Ellis. Services will be at First Baptist Church, 27735 LA-16 Denham Springs, LA, on Monday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Although Terresa will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends, she will forever live in our hearts and memories. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign an online guest book and leave condolences for the Ellis family. In loving memory, please consider making a donation to support the faithful ministry of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs (firstdenham.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved