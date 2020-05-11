Terri D. Gaspard, 50, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She is survived by her son, Dwayne Flournoy; her mother, Faye Gaspard; two grandchildren: Myiah Flournoy and Marlin Flournoy; niece Jessica Jarreau and nephew Justin Jarreau. She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Gaspard and her sister, Sheila Gaspard Gay. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.