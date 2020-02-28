It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Terri Linn Babin Dunlavy of Covington, Louisiana, who passed away on February 25, 2020, at the age of 41, she gained her wings after a brief illness at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana. She was known for her love of children and her kind heart. Terri is preceded in death by her nephew, Brandon Michael Alcorn, Grandmother Betty Gill, Grandfather Lionel "Boogie" Babin, Grandmother Sally Edwards, Mother in Law Jeanette Dunlavy and Arnold Strain, step-father and is survived by her husband Stevie Dunlavy and daughter Niki, Parents, Gene and Marion (Arrington) Babin and her siblings, Jennifer Babin, Brandie Bowlin and Gabe and Kelli Babin. Also numerous Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great niece and nephew and friends. Services will be held for family at 9am, friends at 10am and service at 12pm on March 7th at Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Covington Louisiana
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2020