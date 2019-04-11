Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A native of Convent and a resident of Donaldsonville, Terrick LeBlanc passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 36. He was a sample technician with SAI Gulf. Terrick is survived by his wife Lola LeBlanc, 3 children, Ta'Nairah, Terrick Jr, and Asia, 3 brothers, Eric LeBlanc, Sedaka LeBlanc (Darnisha), and Jerome LeBlanc, a sister Cynthia LeBlanc, and a cousin that he considered a sister Maryann Gray McZeal, 4 nieces, 4 nephews. 3 godchildren, numerous other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Bud Elder and Mary Lee LeBlanc. Maternal Grandparents Joseph and Gerlina Gray. Paternal Grandparents Orelia and Sam Elder Sr. father and mother-in-law Robert James Sr. and Ella Lee James. Visiting 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8103 Mt. Calvary Street, St. James until religious services at 10:00 AM, conducted by Rev. Samuel Jones, Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Funeral Home Demby & Son Funeral Home

900 Magnolia Street

Donaldsonville , LA 70346

