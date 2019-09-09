Terry A. "Bear" Haney, Jr. a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Mt. Herman, LA was born August 16, 1982 to the union of Terry A. Haney, Sr. and Margaree Douglas Haney. Celebration of life will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at World Shakers Church International, 851 N. 48th St. at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jeremiah Phillips, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents Terry A. Haney, Sr. and Margaree Douglas Haney of Baton Rouge, LA, fiancee Antonia Harvey of Mt. Herman, LA, future father and mother-in-law Johnny R. Harvey, Sr. and Henrietta Harvey of Mt. Herman, LA, Maternal Grandmother Irene Henry Douglas, Sister Marlisha Haney (friend Rayon), Baton Rouge, LA, one brother Timothy Haney (friend Tynisa) Baton Rouge, LA, two daughters Terryana Armani Haney of Lake Charles, LA, Alaysia Terrylyn of Mt. Herman, LA, and one son TeShaun Armon Haney of Lake Charles, two nieces Zoe Christy Allison Brown and Genesis Gizelle Haney both of Baton Rouge, LA. He also leaves a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins other relatives and friends. All who knew Terry will miss his vibrant personality, radiant smile and loving spirit. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019