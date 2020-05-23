Terry Allen Campbell Sr.
Terry Allen Campbell, Sr., 73, a resident of Central, went to be with his family on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. He is survived by his children, Melissa Morgan and husband, Dave of Zachary, Cherylynn Hamm-Dotson and husband, Steve of Austin, TX, Jill Campbell and significant other, Brent Gautreau of Prairieville, Terry Allen Campbell Jr., and wife, Brenda of Denham Springs, Chris Campbell and wife, Alexis of Union, OR and Matthew Campbell and significant other, Nikki Jones of Spanish Fort, AL, sisters, Kathy Kent and Debra Campbell, both of Oregon, 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Janell Delaune Campbell, parents, Julian and Edna Campbell, sister, Sandy Campbell and brothers, Julian Campbell and John Campbell. Terry was a 32nd degree Mason. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to shrinershospitalforchildren.org.

Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
