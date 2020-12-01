1/1
Terry "Poteet" Cabrera
Terry "Poteet" Cabrera, 63, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of De Queen, AR and a resident of Gonzales, LA. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Gilbert Cabrera; son, Keith Sonnier; grandchildren, Astin Martin, Blake Martin, Breelyn Sonnier; great-grandchild, Peyton Martin. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry "Danette" Sonnier; mother, June Allen. Family and friends of Poteet are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales from 5 pm - 8 pm and Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9 am - 11 am with Funeral Services immediately following. To offer messages of condolences, please visit www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
