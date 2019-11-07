Terry Douglas Trampas Saltzman

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Terry Douglas Trampas Saltzman, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday November 4, 2019 at the age of 50. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 37. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Dearman Saltzman. Terry is survived by his father, Terry P. Saltzman; his children, Austin, Brianna and Tristen Saltzman; a brother Perry Champion. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 am until funeral service begins at 2 pm will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
