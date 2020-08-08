1/1
Terry Edmund Edwards
Terry Edmund Edwards, IFAS, GAA, a native of Couchatta, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge for 55 years, passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a graduate of Bossier High School, Bossier City and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. After graduating from college he moved to Baton Rouge where he worked as the Assistant Commissioner of Elections of Louisiana later becoming an awarded Real Estate Appraiser. Terry was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8601, an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, and participated in prison ministry. He was also a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. An avid outdoors-man, Terry enjoyed his frequent trips to his farm in Mississippi where he regularly entertained family and friends with his unique humor and loving fellowship. It was known to be his special place where he could hunt and fish with loved ones and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons William T. Edwards and Justin M. Edwards. His grandson Calob A. Edwards, and lifelong friends Eddie J. Lambert, Richard A. Watts, and Foster L. Campbell II. Honorary pallbearers are Todd Wilson, Paul L.Gowland, Joseph J. Cefalu, Jr., Michael H. Montgomery, MD, Charles Gowland, Jr., Bobby Hall, Jason W. Guillory and Brad D. Vavasseur. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy G. Edwards, his sons William T. Edwards and wife, Tiffany and Justin M. Edwards and wife Courtney. Four grandchildren, Calob, Ashlyn, Mary Charlotte,Terry and nephew, John Todd Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peggy H. And Thadius Edwards and his sister, Tommye F. Thomas. Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 11, 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge. Internment will follow at Hand Cemetery, Coushatta, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Northwestern State University Alumni Association, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA. 71497 www.nsula.edu, (318) 357-4414. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
AUG
10
Rosary
07:30 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
