Terry Evon Achord, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home in Watson, La., after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." He spent his last years on earth testifying and leading his family and friends to Jesus. Terry was born on July 11, 1944, in Walker, La. He was a graduate of Walker High School and a member of IBEW Local 995. He enjoyed playing with all his grandchildren, fishing with family and friends and drinking coffee on the porch watching birds & squirrels play. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane Martinez Achord. Son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Paula Achord. Two daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya and Robert Lee, Bridgette and Timothy Montpelier. Six grandchildren: Dana Moore (Matthew Lemoine), Brittany Montpelier Lester (Mike), Darin Moore (Lauren), Jessica Taylor Montpelier, Joshua and Abigail Achord. Seven great-grandchildren: Caysen, Haley, Konner, Brayden, Kooper, Ava and Brody. Two brothers and sister-in-law: Norris Achord and Bert and Gwen Achord, Sr. One foster sister, Mary Fields, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents John "Bob" and Beatrice Burns Achord. Brothers: Milburn Achord, Elgin Achord and infant Merlin Wayne Achord, two foster brothers Thomas and Billy Rushing. Friends are encouraged to participate in a drive-by procession Wednesday April, 8th. Line-up for procession will begin at 10:30 at Judson Baptist Church. Procession will depart to cemetery at 11 am. Graveyard service will be held for immediate family only following procession at Vickers Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joshua Achord, Darin, Moore, John Achord, Mike Lester, Matthew Lemoine and Sidney "Squeaky" Martinez. For more information, contact Brittany at 225-347-6215 or Church Funeral Services at 225-664-9683. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020

