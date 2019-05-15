Terry James Babin, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 62. Terry proudly served in the US Army and was a member of the VA. He is survived by his son, Andrew "Andy" Babin; sister, Judy Bourque and husband, Allison; brothers, Carrol "Poto" Babin and wife, Joyce, and Mike Babin and wife, Kim; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Babin and Janice Parscale as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Samuel Babin; brothers, Calvin and Sammy Babin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 10 am until a memorial service to celebrate Terry's life at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Terry's honor to the Veterans Association. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 23, 2019