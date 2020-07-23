Terry Jerome "Chicken" Johnson, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Port Allen, LA, departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Colonial Care Retirement Center at the age of 60. Visitation at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until Religious Service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr. Interment at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA. He is survived by his wife: Stephanie W. Johnson; daughter: Crystal Johnson; four sisters: Gloria Simon, Mary (Ramsey) Bouttee, Karen Veal and Sharon Jenkins; three brothers: Ivory Johnson, Junius Armstead and Edward Armstead, Jr.; six grandchildren; niece: Raven Boutte; six uncles: Jimmie (Margaret) Randle, James Cox, Sterla (Lucille) Cox, Gerald Peterson, Rev. Edward (Geraldine) Armstead, Torris (Lynette) Armstead; two aunts: Carolyn Williams and Lynette Smith; special friends: John Hall, David Ovete, Edwin England and Ronnie Jefferson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Junius Armstead and Albertha Johnson; one brother: Andre Armstead; two uncles: Benjamin Armstead and Willie Armstead. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, (225) 687-2860.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store