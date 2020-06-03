Terry Lee Stevens, a loving husband, father, uncle, and friend went to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was 68 years old. He was a Shift Foreman then in training and safety with Kaiser Aluminum for over 30 years until he retired as a Change Agent. Terry loved sailing and spending time near water. He was a faithful member of Family Worship Center. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 50 years, Annette Stevens; son, Joshua Stevens; daughter, Shannon Stevens and a host of loving family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11am until Celebration of Life Service at 12:00. He was preceded in death by adoptive parents, James and Frankie Stevens; birth parents, Willard Rosier and Doris Compton Graves; in-laws, Donald and Gloria Albin. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

