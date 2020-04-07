Terry Lee Taylor

Service Information
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-952-9111
Obituary
Terry Lee Taylor, 64, a US Veteran and a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Wed. April 1, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. A Private Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Rosie Taylor; two sons, Terry Taylor, Jr. and Justin Taylor; one brother, two sisters, one nephew; twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild and a host of other relatives who loved him dearly. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
